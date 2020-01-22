Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT) Stock Price Up 18.8%

Black Rock Mining Ltd (ASX:BKT)’s stock price shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 1,522,603 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average session volume of 610,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80.

About Black Rock Mining (ASX:BKT)

Black Rock Mining Limited focuses on exploring and developing graphite projects in Tanzania. It holds interests in the Mahenge project. The company was formerly known as Green Rock Energy Limited and changed its name to Black Rock Mining Limited in March 2015. Black Rock Mining Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

