IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QLS) Shares Up 0.3%

IQ Hedge Long/Short Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QLS)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, 491 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3534 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

