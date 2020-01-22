Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Trading Up 4.9%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 838,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 486,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

