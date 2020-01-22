VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Trading Up 0%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.60, approximately 703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

