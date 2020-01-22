iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) shares traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.51 and last traded at $42.51, approximately 315 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

