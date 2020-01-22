ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.34, approximately 148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.3989 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.