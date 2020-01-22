CX Institutional Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAGG. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0191 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.