CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.