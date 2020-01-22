SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 131,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 418,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 64,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

