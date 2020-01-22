CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Celanese were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

