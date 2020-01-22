CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,834.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Anthem were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM opened at $305.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

