Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Increased by CX Institutional

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CX Institutional boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CX Institutional Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
CX Institutional Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
CX Institutional Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF
CX Institutional Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF
CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co.
CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Shares Acquired by CX Institutional
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Shares Acquired by CX Institutional
CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co.
CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co.
CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc
CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in Anthem Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report