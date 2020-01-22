Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

