Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $332.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.26 and a fifty-two week high of $333.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.30.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

