Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco by 67.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 16,854.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 396,078 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 28.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,404,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,167 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

