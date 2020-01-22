CX Institutional Has $946,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lear were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 738.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $105.10 and a 52-week high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.30.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lear from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.40.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

