Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.