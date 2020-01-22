Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,661 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 61,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 211,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 401,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Shares of D opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

