CX Institutional Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $28,777,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $17,036,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $13,049,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $12,616,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,011,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.44 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.