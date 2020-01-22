iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,709,000 after buying an additional 1,259,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,235,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.