Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,601,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,831,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $313.37 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $305.75 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

