Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 401.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 381,000 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

