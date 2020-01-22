Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 5,288 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 136.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 241,313 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 566.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,037 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

