Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Stake Decreased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JEC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

