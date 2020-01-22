Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $703,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,625,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $426.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $427.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.41 and its 200 day moving average is $384.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

