Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 837 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after buying an additional 1,323,366 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,422,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

