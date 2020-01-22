Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,541,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 412,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $129.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $106.62 and a 52-week high of $130.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6617 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

