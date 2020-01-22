Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

