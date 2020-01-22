Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

