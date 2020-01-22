Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in State Street by 24.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,607,000 after buying an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,029,000 after buying an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,401,000 after buying an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 868.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

