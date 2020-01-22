Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $92.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Shares of PLD opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $95.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

