Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 11,113 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Philip Morris International by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,763,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,153 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,920,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,750,000 after purchasing an additional 723,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

