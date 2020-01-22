Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

