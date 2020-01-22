Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,608 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $217.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.09. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

