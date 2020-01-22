Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $313.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $205.75 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

