Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FMC were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 248.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $2,396,617.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock worth $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

