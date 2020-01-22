NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $256.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $257.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

