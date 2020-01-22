Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

