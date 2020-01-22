Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,368 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

NYSE DE opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.