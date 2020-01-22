19,420 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.34 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

