KAMES CAPITAL plc Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 119,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Construction Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,310,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Construction Partners stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Construction Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

