KAMES CAPITAL plc Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.59.

CE stock opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $128.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.