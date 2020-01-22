KAMES CAPITAL plc Decreases Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,834 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 191.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESE. ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

