KAMES CAPITAL plc Invests $1.74 Million in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,415 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Davita by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,805,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,533 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Davita by 3,290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,020 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Davita by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 658,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Davita by 1,543.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 619,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 581,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Davita from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

DVA stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

