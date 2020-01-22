KAMES CAPITAL plc Takes $372,000 Position in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 46.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.36. Endava PLC – has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

