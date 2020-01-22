KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,445 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,793,000 after buying an additional 272,758 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after buying an additional 237,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

