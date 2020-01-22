187,578 Shares in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Acquired by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 187,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,688,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,271,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.46, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $320,930.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,685.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $209,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,814.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,283 over the last ninety days. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

