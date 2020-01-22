Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Holdings Trimmed by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80,699 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Coherent were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Coherent by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 160.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 8.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent stock opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.18 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.