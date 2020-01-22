KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,531 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,194 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zumiez by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

