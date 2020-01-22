Iowa State Bank Invests $203,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 706,129 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,420 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,179,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,076,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

