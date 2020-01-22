Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

